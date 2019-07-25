Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.007-1.029 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 580,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

