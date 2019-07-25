Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $534,042.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00292780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01654241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,485,783,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

