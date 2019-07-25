Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,094,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,600,000 after buying an additional 73,990 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK remained flat at $$81.75 during trading on Thursday. 9,206,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,919,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

