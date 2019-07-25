Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.99.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $196,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,510 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $227,534,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

