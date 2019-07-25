Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,874. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.