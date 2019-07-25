Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,874. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
