Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

