Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,722,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

