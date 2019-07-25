Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 900,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

