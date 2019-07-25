MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,905.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02221937 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00943430 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.03023196 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00814526 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013056 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00060993 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00710176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00214580 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile
MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.