MediBloc [MED] (MED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,890.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.02214259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00940787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.03030603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00814754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00709794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00214746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

