MediBloc [MED] (MED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,890.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.02214259 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00940787 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.03030603 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00814754 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013098 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00060786 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00709794 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00214746 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.
MediBloc [MED] Token Profile
MediBloc [MED] Token Trading
MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [MED] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [MED] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.