Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 3,357 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1,590.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Logitech International by 147.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 235,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

