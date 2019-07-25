Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 7,562 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,818,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,537,000 after acquiring an additional 332,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 240,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,129. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

