Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 1,500 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,785. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

