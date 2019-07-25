Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 1,481 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.87. The stock had a trading volume of 600,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

