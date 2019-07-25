Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

NYSE APD traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $227.65. 1,275,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.