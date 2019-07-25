Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $283.56. 259,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.94% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.86.

In related news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

