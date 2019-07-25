Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 4,743 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 513,415 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

