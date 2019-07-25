McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $215,791,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,831,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,336,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $107,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.06. 60,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,980. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

