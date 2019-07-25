McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 65.62 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. McColl’s Retail Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.