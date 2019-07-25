Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $912,892.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $912,892.00 and approximately $3,062.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00293420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.01662993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00120436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.