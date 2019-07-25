Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 5,738,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,396. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

