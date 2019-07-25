Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY19 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Materion alerts:

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Materion by 94.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 24.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.