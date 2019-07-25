Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,891,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,377,000 after purchasing an additional 299,751 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.52.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,118,249,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,588 shares of company stock worth $86,727,260 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.58. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

