Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.76

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.76 and last traded at $157.06, with a volume of 5456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.
The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22.
In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
