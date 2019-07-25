Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.76

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.76 and last traded at $157.06, with a volume of 5456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

