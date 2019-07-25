ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $99.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.30.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 668,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 287,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

