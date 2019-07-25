Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 6,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $648.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 304,977 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Manitowoc by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 238,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

