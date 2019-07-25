Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.
MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $204,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
