Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

