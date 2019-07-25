Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

