LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,117 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $72,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $116.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

