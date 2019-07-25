Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

