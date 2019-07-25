Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after buying an additional 393,884 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 100,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after buying an additional 1,465,860 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,551,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,567,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

