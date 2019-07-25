Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.53. 1,329,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

