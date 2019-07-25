Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at $258,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $197,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $1,029,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,079. Steris PLC has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

