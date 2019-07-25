Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.22 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,664. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.