Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,657,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.