Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

