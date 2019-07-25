Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $386,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,829,000 after acquiring an additional 412,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after acquiring an additional 353,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,739. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $152.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.