Loop Capital Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.41.

UPS stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.87. 2,130,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,645. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 34.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

