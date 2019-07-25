Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 6,298 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.8% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 432.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Starbucks by 176.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 862,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,691. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

