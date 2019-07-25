Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $369.00 to $379.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $368.80. The company had a trading volume of 550,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,809. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

