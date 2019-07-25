Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

