Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.13.

L stock traded up C$0.46 on Thursday, hitting C$66.87. 233,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,341. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$50.22 and a 12-month high of C$71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion and a PE ratio of 43.59.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,018.32. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.08, for a total value of C$1,401,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,149.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,724.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

