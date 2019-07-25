Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYG. Davy Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AEGON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.