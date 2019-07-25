LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. LKQ also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

LKQ stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,698. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

