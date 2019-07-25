LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 5.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.58, 4,345,624 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,819,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $197,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $93,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,457 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.