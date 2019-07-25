Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 659,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,615. The company has a market capitalization of $703.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,760,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 157,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

