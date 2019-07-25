Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 2.7% on Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $137.00, 286,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 231,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.

The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

