Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 2.7% on Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $137.00, 286,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 231,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.
The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $122.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
