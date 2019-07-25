Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 279,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $134.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

