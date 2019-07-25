Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.78.
Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 279,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $134.84.
In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
