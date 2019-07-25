Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 713 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 8.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock worth $86,727,260. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.09. 1,250,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

