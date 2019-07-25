Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,657,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.41.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.08. 5,355,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,645. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

